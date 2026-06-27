Chicago police warn of 2 robberies on CTA Blue Line platforms on West Side

Chicago police are warning CTA Blue Line passengers about two overnight platform robberies on the city's West Side.

The first incident happened around midnight in the 400 block of South Western Avenue, and the second around 3:14 a.m. in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

In each incident, police said a group of men approached the victims and took their property by force while on the platforms.

Police had only a vague description of the suspects, but said they were Black males—one wearing all gray, the second all black, and the third a blue hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P264013CA.