CPD vehicle damaged as large crowd of teens gathered on street in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago police vehicle were shattered during another night of teens gathering in Lakeview.

Crowds were dancing on buses and jumping rope in the street on Belmont Avenue near the Red Line station.

Police said the windshield of a squad car was shattered.

Officers tried to disperse the crowd.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.