Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD suspends, but does not fire, officer investigated for ties to Proud Boys

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CPD decides not to fire officer with ties to the Proud Boys
CPD decides not to fire officer with ties to the Proud Boys 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department has chosen not to fire an officer who was recently investigated by the FBI for having ties to the Proud Boys.

The Proud Boys have been labeled by the FBI as an anti-Semitic white supremacy organization, the OIG noted.  

According to a report from the city Office of the Inspector General, Bakker was associated with leaders of the group. He attended events and supported the group online, the report said.

The report said the Chicago Police Bureau of Internal Affairs also investigated Officer Robert Bakker for failing to submit an affidavit explaining he was under investigation.  

Bakker was suspended for 120 days over these transgressions, but was not fired.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 10:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.