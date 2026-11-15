Suspects sought in 2 separate CTA battery incidents in Loop, South Loop

Chicago police are looking to identify the suspects in two separate battery incidents that occurred on the CTA property.

The first incident happened around 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street.

Police released photos of the suspect, who they said battered a passenger on board a train car.

The suspect was last seen wearing a puffy grey coat and dark pants on the day of the incident.

Suspect above is being sought by police after allegedly battering a passenger on a CTA train on the evening of Oct. 20. Chicago Police Department

The second incident happened at the Green Line Roosevelt Station in the 1100 block of South State Street in South Loop, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, around 5:35 a.m.

In that incident, police said the suspect approached the victim and pushed her down to the ground.

The suspect was described as possibly an African American man in his mid-20s, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9, weighing between160 and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie.

The suspect pictured above is accused of pushing a woman to the ground at the Green Line Roosevelt stop during the early morning on Nov. 11. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes/Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference numbers JK22400 and JK485586.