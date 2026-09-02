Chicago police seek 2 men accused of defacing CTA property

Chicago police are searching for two men who they said defaced Chicago Transit Authority property with graffiti last month.

It happened on Aug. 15 after 3 a.m. in the 4600 block of West 59th Street in the Clearing neighborhood.

CPD says that the men defaced the exterior of train cars by spray-painting graffiti, causing damage.

The suspects were described as two white men, both between the ages of 30 and 40 — one wore a black White Sox baseball cap, black shirt, black pants, glasses and was carrying a black bag. The second wore a black balaclava mask, a gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and was also carrying a black bag.

Chicago police are searching for the aboved suspects they say defaced CTA trains last month in Clearing. CBS News Chicago

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference No. JK373711.