Boys, ages 12 and 16, wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two boys – ages 12 and 16 – were shot and wounded Tuesday evening on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened at 5:39 p.m. on Pulaski Road near Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park. The Legler Regional Library is located near the scene.

After the 12-year-old boy was shot, he was carried into the library by a security officer – who attempted to render aid on him, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.

The 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Officers found an adult male and a female suspect nearby in the 3900 block of West Madison Street and arrested both of them. Charges were pending late Tuesday, and a gun was recovered.