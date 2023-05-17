Watch CBS News
Local News

Boys, ages 12 and 16, wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two boys – ages 12 and 16 – were shot and wounded Tuesday evening on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened at 5:39 p.m. on Pulaski Road near Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park. The Legler Regional Library is located near the scene.

After the 12-year-old boy was shot, he was carried into the library by a security officer – who attempted to render aid on him, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.

The 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Officers found an adult male and a female suspect nearby in the 3900 block of West Madison Street and arrested both of them. Charges were pending late Tuesday, and a gun was recovered.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 6:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.