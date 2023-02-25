2 Chicago police officers injured after their SUV hits a tree

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized following a crash while they were attempting to respond to a stolen car Friday afternoon.

The officers were responding to the report in an unmarked SUV when they tried to avoid hitting another car in traffic in the 7200 block of South Fairfield Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 2:40 p.m.

The officers lost control of the car and struck a tree. They were taken to Christ Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Two suspects are in custody in relation to the stolen car investigation, police said.

CPD Supt. David Brown said both officers have broken bones but will "thankfully be okay."