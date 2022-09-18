CPD officer shoots armed suspect while conducting investigation in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is shot by a Chicago police officer in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said around 1:47 a.m., tactical officers were conducting an investigation, in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue.

Officers encountered an armed suspect at which time an officer fired their weapon – striking the suspect, police said.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the offender who was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is listed in fair condition. A weapon was recovered on the scene and a second weapon was recovered in the area during the course of the investigation.

One officer was transported to an area hospital for observation and is listed in good condition, police said.

The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.