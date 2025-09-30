Watch CBS News
Chicago police officer's gun goes off unintentionally in Near West Side station

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police said no one was injured when an officer's gun unintentionally went off in a police station in the Near West Side Tuesday morning.

CPD said that at about 11:40 a.m., an on-duty officer was handling a firearm at the 12th District station in the 1400 block of South Blue Island Avenue when the gun went off.

The officer did not mean to fire his gun. No one was struck and no injuries were reported, CPD said.

CPD is conducting an internal investigation into the incident. No further information was available. 

