CPD officer, elderly man and woman injured in Belmont Cragin crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer and two elderly people were injured in a crash late Wednesday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Shakespeare (14th) District Cmdr. Elizabeth Collazo said at 11:37 a.m., Area Five detectives in an unmarked squad car were conducting an investigation at Fullerton and Central avenues and tried to stop a suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle took off and hit a marked Chicago Police squad car that was traveling south on Central Avenue. The squad car that was struck was in the area for a separate reason.

The suspect vehicle then veered in the direction of an 83-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man who were standing at a bus stop at the southeast corner of Central and Fullerton avenues. Both were injured and their conditions were stabilized, Collazo said.

The man and woman were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

It was not known late Wednesday whether the people at the bus stop were directly hit by the offending vehicle or injured as they bailed out of the way.

No police vehicles veered in the direction of the bus stop, Collazo said.

One Chicago Police officer was also injured and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic, where the officer's condition was stabilized.

Witnesses told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza they are thankful no students or parents were outside at the time. The scene of the crash is just steps from both Hanson Park Elementary School and Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy.

"I thought they were going to stop because everybody was stopped, but they ended up crashing," said Daisy Villad, manager of the Sbarro pizzeria at 5554 W. Fullerton Ave. behind the bus stop where the man and woman were hit. "The cop car spun. The white car kept going."

The man driving the offending vehicle and a woman in the passenger seat were taken into police custody, Collazo said. A gun was recovered in the car.

Police were not able to tell us why they were investigating the suspect who took off.

The officers involved had their body cameras on, and detectives are reviewing POD camera footage, Collazo said.