CPD moves to fire officer who dragged woman out of car at Brickyard Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department tells CBS 2 it's moving to fire an officer who dragged a woman out of her car at a Northwest Side mall two years ago.

Mia Wright says she was arrested and roughed up for no reason when she and her friends arrived at the Brickyard Mall back in 2020 -- not knowing it was closed.

Video shows police, including officer David Laskus, bashing the car's windows and dragging Wright to the pavement.

This happened during the unrest over the murder of George Floyd. Wright says she was left blind in one eye.

The Chicago Police Board filed disciplinary charges against Laskus last week.

Officers say they thought wright and her friends had been looting and the officers denied any wrongdoing.

Laskus is charged with several violations.

