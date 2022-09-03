CPD issue alert of vehicle thefts in Dearborn Homes

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents Saturday of vehicle thefts in Dearborn Homes. The thefts took place during the month of August.

In each incident, an unknown offender(s) enters an unoccupied, locked motor vehicle parked in the public way and takes possession of the vehicle, police said.

Incident times and locations:

· 2900 block of S. Federal St on August 3, 2022, at 12:00 a.m.

· 2900 block of S. State St from August 3-4, 2022, from 7:00 p.m. - 11:30 a.m.

· 2900 block of S. State St from August 6-7, 2022, from 11:00 p.m. - 8:00 a.m.

· 2900 block of S. State St on August 7, 2022, from 12:01 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

· 2900 block of S. Federal St from August 11-12, 2022, from 10:00 p.m. - 10:00 a.m.

· 2900 block of S. State St from August 21-22, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. - 10:30 a.m.

· 2900 block of S. Federal St from August 21-22, 2022, from 11:30 pm - 11:55 p.m.

· 2800 block of S. State St on August 22, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

· 2800 block of S. State St on August 28, 2022, at 12:00 a.m.

· 2900 block of S. State St from August 28-30, 2022, from 8:00 p.m. - 11:30 a.m.

· 2800 block of S. State St from August 29-30, 2022, from 11:00 p.m. - 6:30 a.m.

· 0-100 block of W. 30th St on August 30, 2022, at 9:30 p.m.

· 2900 block of S. State St on August 31, 2022, at 6:50 a.m.

Police were unable to provide a description of the offender(s).

Police are reminding the public:

· Park in well-lit areas away from larger vehicles that may offer privacy for a thief to steal your car.

· Do not leave your vehicle unlocked.

· Install a security/anti-theft system and advertise it on your vehicle.

· Be aware of your surroundings, especially when securing your vehicle.

· Ensure family/friends/neighbors check on your parked vehicle periodically if gone for extended periods of time.

· Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any physical/clothing identifiers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area Three at 312-744-8263.