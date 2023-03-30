CPD issue alert of recent car thefts on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents after six cars were stolen the city's South Side.

The thefts happened in the West Woodlawn neighborhood between March 17 and 28.

Police say the victims legally parked their cars on the street and returned to find them missing.

Incident locations and times:

· 6200 block of S. King Dr. on March 17 at 10:30 a.m.

· 700 block of E. 60th St. on March 17, between 9:50 a.m. – 6:59 p.m.

· 500 block of E. 60th St. March 20-21, between 6 p.m. – 4 p.m.

· 6000 block of S. King Dr. on March 21-22, between 3 p.m. – 3 p.m.

· 500 block of E. 60th St., on March 26 between 1 a.m. – 1:52 a.m.

· 6100 block of S. King Dr. on March 26-28, between 12 p.m. – 10:30 a.m.

What you can do:

· Do not leave your keys in your vehicle or your vehicle running unattended.

· Immediately report suspicious activity.

· Keep your vehicle doors and windows secured.

· Be aware of these crimes and alert your neighbors.

· Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

· Immediately call -911 and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information.

· Kia and Hyundai owners can obtain anti-theft steering wheel locks from their local CAPS office.

· At all 22 police districts, residents can have a special, traceable marking etched into their vehicle's catalytic converter.

· Residents can be reimbursed for the cost of their GPS tracking device by registering with the city.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.