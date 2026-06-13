Investigation underway after explosive device detonated outside Ald. Sigcho-Lopez's home, office says

The office of Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says an investigation is underway after someone lit an explosive device outside of his home overnight.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of West 21st Street and South Damen Avenue.

According to the alderman's office, Sigcho-Lopez and his three children were asleep inside the home at the time.

Video surveillance showed one of two men in an SUV stepped out, lit an explosive device directly in front of the home, and got back in the car to drive away as it detonated.

A window was shattered, but no injuries were reported.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police about the incident but has yet to hear back.

Anyone with information, including any additional video footage, of the incident is asked to contact the 25th Ward Office at 773-523-4100, Area 3 detectives, or email ward25@cityofchicago.org.