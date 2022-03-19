CPD host in-person officer entry exam at City Colleges of Chicago locations
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department is holding in-person police officer entry exams Saturday.
Applicants can take the test at all City Colleges of Chicago locations. Those between the ages of 18 and 39 are eligible.
The next session for testing happens at 2 p.m. Saturday. Applicants must bring a valid government-issued photo ID.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.