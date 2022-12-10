Watch CBS News
CPD hosting final gun turn in event of the year

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can help make Chicago streets safer and get some extra cash for holiday shopping.

Chicago police are hosting their final gun turn-in event of the year.

They're happening at Saint Agatha Catholic Church in North Lawndale, and Saint Titus One Missionary Baptist in West Pullman.

Both locations are accepting guns - no questions asked - from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You'll get a $100 gift card for every gun you turn in.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 8:56 AM

