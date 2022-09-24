CPD hosting gun buy-back event at Kingdom Word Church in Roseland Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's an effort to help keep guns out of the community.

Chicago police are hosting another gun buy-back event in Roseland Saturday.

It's happening at Kingdom Word Church, located at 11357 South King Drive.

Each gun turned in will receive a $100 prepaid gift card and a $10 gift card for each BB, air, or replica gun.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.