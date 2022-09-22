Watch CBS News
CPD hosting in-person exams at all Chicago city colleges through Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is trying to keep you safer by hiring more officers. 

The first step is offering in-person entry exams. 

People between 21 and 39 years of age can take the exam.

The exams will be given at all City Colleges of Chicago starting Thursday through Saturday.

Doors open for the morning sessions at 8 a.m. and for the afternoon session at 1:30 p.m.

