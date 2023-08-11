CPD issue alert of over a dozen armed robberies on North, Northwest Sides

CPD warns of over a dozen armed robberies targeting pedestrians

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning people to be on alert after at least 15 brazen armed robberies on the North and Northwest Sides.

Police say the gunmen jumped out of stolen cars and took personal belongings from victims on the sidewalk.

Six separate robberies occurred between 4 and 6 a.m. - mostly in the West Town neighborhood - on July 28.

Incident times and locations:

2800 block of West Cortez St on July 28 at 4 a.m.

500 block of West Kinzie St on July 28 at 4:50 a.m.

0-100 block of South Jefferson St on July 28 at 4:55 a.m.

400 block of North Racine Ave on July 28 at 5:03 a.m.

1900 block of West Division St on July 28 at 5:27 a.m.

3000 block of West Peterson Ave on July 28 at 5:40 a.m.

Another spree of robberies happened early Wednesday with nine separate incidents between midnight and 2 a.m. in West Town and River North.

In one case, armed robbers held up two men as they were about to walk into a diner at Chicago and Orleans.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call police.