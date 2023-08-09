Another armed robbery spree reported in West Town, River North

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another string of armed robberies was reported in the city in just 20 minutes, just 24 hours after a very similar spree.

Chicago police said the first robbery took place on Chicago Avenue near Ashland Avenue around 1 a.m. Four armed men got out of a gray sedan with guns drawn and robbed two men of their cell phones while they were walking down the sidewalk.

Just a few blocks over on Wood Street, the group robbed two women, taking off with their purses.

The offenders continued west down Chicago Avenue and attempted to rob two more men near California Avenue, but didn't get away with anything.

The spree ended in River North on Chicago and Orleans avenues when two men were robbed of their cellphones and wallets. The victims were about to walk into a diner.

A total of four armed robberies were reported between about 12:50 a.m. and 1:15 a.m.

No arrests have been made.

At least five armed robberies were reported in less than two hours Tuesday, bringing the total to two dozen armed robberies in and around Logan Square in the last few days.