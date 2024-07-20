Chicago police issue alert about string of armed robberies on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies on the city's Southwest Side, with five of the six reported robberies happening on Friday.

The robberies happened in the Brighton Park, Back of the Yard, Gage Park, Chicago Lawn, and Garfield Ridge neighborhoods.

Police said in each of the incidents, two men would approach the victims on the street while armed with handguns and announced a Robbery. They would then take the victim's belongings and flee the scene in a vehicle.

Incident locations and times:

4300 block of South Mozart Street on July 19, at 4:25 a.m.

4300 block of South Mozart Street on July 10, at 4:30 a.m.

5000 block of South Hoyne Avenue on July 19, at 4:50 a.m.

5700 block of South Campbell Avenue on July 19, at 5:00 a.m.

6600 block of South Campbell Avenue on Jul 19, at 5:08 a.m.

5500 block of South Fairfield Avenue on July 19, at 5:15 a.m.

4700 block of South Lavergne Avenue on Jul 19, at 5:25 a.m.

The robbers were described as two black men between 18 and 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 130 to 170 pounds, wearing all-black clothing with black ski masks. They were said to be driving a black SUV, a Grey Jeep Cherokee, and a Grey Infiniti with unknown Indiana Plates.

Police are advising the public:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Immediately report suspicious activity.

If confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).

Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to the police.

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information.

Immediately dial 9-1-1 and remain on the scene when possible.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 1 at 312-747-8384