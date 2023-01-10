Illinois Department of Public Health launches online COVID tracker using wastewater
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Illinois Department of health has launch a new website to track COVID-19 levels in wastewater in Chicago and across the state.
The new website that tracks the levels from samples collected twice a week and taken to a high-throughput lab at the University of Illinois Chicago for analysis.
"Monitoring wastewater for the coronavirus has been proven to be an accurate and cost-effective way to measure COVID-19's presence in a community," health officials said in a written release.
Now that residents have switched to at-home COVID testing, wastewater is a way for public health officials to receive data.
You can use the interactive map to locate your community data.
