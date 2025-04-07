Suburban Chicago couple sues wedding photographer for never delivering pictures

A south suburban family said they have been forced to file a lawsuit after paying thousands to a wedding photographer who never delivered the pictures of their special day.

Amanda Cohn-Briggs and her husband Eric Briggs have video and only a few photos from a precious day they'll never be able to recreate. Those pictures were taken by her family and friends.

"This is mostly stuff people sent to us," Eric Briggs said

The couple hired Chuck Olu-Alabi to take pictures of their wedding in May 2024, almost a year ago. They signed a contract and paid $3,700 in full before the wedding.

But even before the big day, a bizarre exchange with the photographer put them on edge.

"Like, during our rehearsal dinner almost he texted or called Eric and was like, hey my assistant is having some difficulties," Cohn-Briggs recalled.

In video taken by a family member, Olu-Alabi did show up and appeared to take pictures at the wedding. There were no complaints until the couple asked for their photos.

Cohn-Briggs said she reached out at one point asking for any photos so their wedding planner could use them. She said Olu-Alabi responded by saying it would take six to eight weeks to process the photos and they'll be ready by then.

The couple waited six to eight weeks, then reached out again.

This time, Cohn-Briggs said, he told them, "I don't have anything yet. Once again, I've been sick."

"And then he also reached out to Eric saying he had a family member that passed away," she said.

They said that's what he's told them every time they've asked for heir pictures. Cohn-Briggs got so frustrated that she posted to Facebook about their disappointed. The post was shared several times, and that's when she found out other couples have gone through this too.

"This man has to be stopped because it's really unfair," she said.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Olu-Alabi several times, but he has never responded.

"It's very disappointing when we have someone that when they use that opportunity to kind of just make money and then just skedaddle on," Eric Briggs said.

The couple said they're now in the process of suing the photographer. They said they'd much rather have the photos than their money back, but feel they need to do something.