Man charged after 5 loaded guns, drugs found inside Country Club Hills home

A man was charged after loaded guns and drugs were found inside a Country Club Hills home on Tuesday.

Cook County Sheriff's deputies executed a court order at a 3900 block of West 171st Street and found five loaded guns, two with switches making them fully automatic, a 50-round drum magazine, four other extended magazines, an AR butt stock, and an AR sling.

Officials said one of the guns has been reported stolen from a shipment heading to Kentucky.

Along with the weapons, deputies found drugs, including 75 ecstasy pills, over 100 oxycodone pills, and 3.5 pounds of cannabis.

License plates, state ID cards, credit cards, checks, and phones were also discovered.

A car that was reported stolen was parked in the driveway.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office charged Jamell Compton, 26, with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of cannabis.

Compton was also charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

He is being held at the Cook County Jail