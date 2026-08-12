Feds file new charges in ATF sting in Country Club Hills, say one of original defendants was misidentified

Prosecutors have filed new charges over the attempted robbery of undercover federal agents in Country Club Hills in June, and acknowledged that they misidentified one of the three accused gunmen in the original charges.

The original charges were dropped in June after newly released cell phone video appeared to contradict what federal agents claimed happened during an undercover gun trafficking sting on June 9.

Amir Fagan and Darrion Rayford were indicted on June 30 on attempted robbery and firearms charges, but the indictment was not unsealed until Monday. Dontrell Gordon was charged separately in a criminal complaint on Tuesday with attempted robbery and firearms charges.

The new charges accuse Fagan, Rayford, and Gordon of trying to rob three people working undercover for the ATF during a sting operation involving the sale of eight guns worth approximately $8,700.

The charges claim that a Dodge Dart pulled up behind an undercover vehicle, and Fagan and Gordon got out and approached the officers and asked if they had the money to buy the guns. The officers got out of their car and said they did have the money, and told Fagan and Gordon to bring the guns over.

After that, multiple other people got out of the Dodge Dart, including Rayford, who pointed a gun at the officers. Fagan and Gordon also pulled out guns and pointed them at the officers.

Several other law enforcement vehicles then pulled up with their lights and sirens activated, and the would-be robbers ran off.

Gordon and Rayford got away, but Fagan and other unidentified suspects were arrested at the scene. Gordon and Rayford were arrested on Monday.

Fagan was ordered detained until trial at a hearing last month. Rayford and Gordon are scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Thursday.

According to the charges against Gordon, he earlier was misidentified as Demond Edwards, who was shot by a Chicago police officer during the incident in Country Club Hills.

The original charges against Edwards claimed he was part of a crew that pointed guns at undercover ATF officers conducting a gun trafficking operation in Country Club Hills on June 9. But those charges were soon dropped after cell phone video appeared to contradict what a federal agent claimed happened during that incident.

The criminal complaint alleged Edwards ran away and was caught by the CPD officer and then punched the officer multiple times, including in the face, which is why the officer said he had to shoot Edwards.

But cell phone video of the incident doesn't show Edwards punching the officer before the officer shot him.

"If you're looking at the first 25 seconds, you can see that this is not the kind of case that should have resulted in any kind of a shooting," said Edwards' attorney, Bill Foutris. "There's no question this cop knew that Demond was unarmed, and he was moving away from the police officer when he was shot."

Another discrepancy with the video is what Edwards was wearing.

According to the FBI agent's affidavit in the criminal complaint, the man who pointed a gun at the undercover ATF agent wore all black, including a balaclava-style head covering. In the video, Edwards was wearing a blue shirt and had nothing covering his head.

Edwards no longer faces any charges and has filed a lawsuit against Chicago police over his shooting.

Another of the original defendants in the case, Chashonn Toney, is not among those charged in the new case.