FBI releases video footage of shootout during armored truck robbery attempt in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI has released surveillance video of a shootout as a group of gunmen tried to rob an armored truck earlier this week in south suburban Country Club Hills.

The FBI said Loomis armored truck guards were conducting a money transfer in front of the Walmart at 167th and Pulaski around 10:20 a.m. Monday, when a sedan sped up, and suspects began shooting at the guards, who returned fire.

Video footage released by the FBI on Thursday shows a silver Nissan sedan pulling up alongside the armored truck, and three of the car's doors opening. A man in a hoodie can be seen getting out of the front passenger's side, pointing a gun at the truck, and firing shots.

As several shots are heard, the sedan starts to drive off, with one of the three robbers running alongside. That's when the armored truck starts to move, crashing into the sedan. A man in the back seat can be seen firing a gun over the roof of the car at the armored truck, before three men bail out of the Nissan and run off.

The FBI said a security guard inside the Walmart also fired at the suspects.

Investigators believe one of the robbers was shot.

FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson said the crew did not get away with any money, but they did get away in a car they stole from the parking lot. Johnson said the suspects left the wrecked sedan behind and carjacked a senior for a getaway vehicle.

Both Loomis and Walmart representatives said they are cooperating with the investigation.

The FBI also is trying to identify the driver of a blue sedan who might have been the victim of a related carjacking attempt. The driver appears to be a Black woman wearing pink. The FBI asked the person to call them at 312-421-6700.

The FBI said a $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the crew responsible for recent armored truck robberies in the Chicago area. Tips can be reported online at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 800-CALL-FBI.