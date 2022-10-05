COPA releases new details in Police involved shooting in Old Town

COPA releases new details after man shot and killed by CPD officer in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, release new information after a Chicago police officer shot and killed a man in Old Town Sunday.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street.

They say police started chasing a man after he pointed a gun at a group of people. When officers got to him, they tried to tase the suspect, but it didn't work.

The man continued to run away and shot at the officers. That's when an officer fired back - striking and killing the man, according to COPA.

They also say there is surveillance and body camera footage of the incident, and it will be released it in the coming days.

The officer or officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.