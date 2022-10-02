Man killed in police involved shooting on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a man is killed during a police-involved shooting in the Old Town neighborhood Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street.

Preliminary information says a suspect was shot and taken to an area hospital. Officials have since confirmed the man was pronounced dead. A weapon was also recovered.

Offender is deceased. Offender’s gun recovered on scene. Investigative Response Team on scene. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/jL4HQQwRvn — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 2, 2022

A CPD officer at the scene was said to have experienced shortness of breath.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports five to six blocks near the scene has been closed off by crime tape.

Officials said no officers were injured in the incident and Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, are investigating.

Police involved shooting in the @ChicagoCAPS18. No Officers injured. PIO on scene. Media staging at Cleveland & Blackhawk. Further details to follow. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/hcwxT2R8Rh — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 2, 2022

COPA investigators are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 400 block of West Blackhawk. If you or anyone you know has any information related to this incident, please reach out to our office at 312-746-3609 or visit — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) October 2, 2022

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.