Man killed in police involved shooting on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a man is killed during a police-involved shooting in the Old Town neighborhood Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street.
Preliminary information says a suspect was shot and taken to an area hospital. Officials have since confirmed the man was pronounced dead. A weapon was also recovered.
A CPD officer at the scene was said to have experienced shortness of breath.
CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports five to six blocks near the scene has been closed off by crime tape.
Officials said no officers were injured in the incident and Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, are investigating.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
for more features.