COPA releases video of Old Town police shooting that left man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body cam video and other documentation of an incident in which police shot and killed a man in Old Town last month.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street – in the area of the Marshall Field Garden Apartments housing development.

COPA said officers were alerted by people nearby that a man had been pointing a gun in their direction.

Soon afterward, officers found the man and began chasing him on foot, COPA said. One officer deployed his Taser twice, but did not appear to make contact with the man, COPA said.

The man kept running, and fired his gun toward the officer, COPA said. An officer fired back and killed the man.

Body cam video shows an officer pursuing the man in the area of George Manierre Elementary School, 1420 N. Hudson Ave. as telling him to drop his gun. The officer deploys his Taser once, and the man takes off running. The officer deploys his Taser again after the man turns a corner from Hudson Avenue onto Blackhawk Street.

The man then runs down a cobblestone alley, and the man and the officer exchange shots. The man is then seen lying near a garage after gunfire, and officers immediately recover a gun next to his body.

A supervisor later comes to the scene and talks with the officer who fired the shots. The officer tells the supervisor the man turned and fired at him upon running into the alley – prompting the officer to fire back.

The COPA investigation is ongoing.