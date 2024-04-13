Head of COPA responds to CPD Superintendent's criticism of release of information in Dexter Reed case

Head of COPA responds to CPD Superintendent's criticism of release of information in Dexter Reed cas

Head of COPA responds to CPD Superintendent's criticism of release of information in Dexter Reed cas

CHICAGO (CBS) --The head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is responding to criticism from Chicago's top cop over the release of video and preliminary information in the fatal police shooting of Dexter Reed.

Andrea Kersten says everything was done according to policy.

"Transparency around these issues is of critical importance to the public. Transparency, however, it really needs to work the same way every time in order for it to be meaningful," she said.

On Friday, Police Supt. Larry Snelling said preliminary information could be damaging to the overall investigation.

Kersten says COPA has not conducted further interviews with the officers involved.

So far, the officers have not been stripped of their police powers, and Snelling says he has no plans to do that until the probe is complete.