Cooper Roberts, 8-year-old Highland Park mass shooting victim, remains in critical condition after 7th surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts continues to fight for his life, more than a week after he was left paralyzed from the waist down, when he was shot in the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park.

A family spokesman said Friday that Cooper remains in critical condition, following his seventh surgery on Wednesday, to repair his torn esophagus, a wound which had reopened earlier this week.

After he woke up on Thursday, there had been some encouraging signs for Cooper, as he was breathing without his ventilator, and no longer had a fever, following a new infection this week.

But his family said, as the day progressed on Thursday, his fever returned, spiking as high as 104°.

Cooper Roberts Roberts Family

A CT scan also revealed fluid building in his esophagus, lungs, and around is pelvis. As a result, he remains on a ventilator and breathing tube.

"Please keep sending love and prayers to my son as he continues to fight as hard as he can," his mother, Keely Roberts, said in a statement.

Roberts, the superintendent for Zion Elementary School District 6 – was also shot twice in the foot and leg area during the Highland Park parade. She has had several surgeries, but a family spokesperson said when she learned her son's spinal cord was severed last week, she demanded to be released from the hospital where she was being treated so she could be at his side.

Cooper's twin brother, Luke, was injured by shrapnel. We are also told doctors couldn't remove all of the shrapnel from Luke's body. But Luke has been released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.

Roberts Family Roberts Family

Roberts' husband, Jason, was at the parade but was not injured. Cooper's and Luke's four adult sisters – Payton, Ella, Grace, and Emily – did not attend the parade.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses. It's help they'll need for months moving forward. It has raised more than $1.5 million so far.