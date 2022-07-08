Cooper Roberts, 8-year-old wounded in Highland Park mass shooting, will be paralyzed from the waist down

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 8-year-old boy named Cooper Roberts, who was shot in the chest in the mass shooting at the Highland Park July 4th parade, was left partially paralyzed, a family spokesman said Friday.

Four days after the shooting, Cooper's condition has been upgraded from critical to serious at University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, but family spokesperson Anthony Loizzi said the "family has confirmed that he will be paralyzed from the waist down."

Cooper's spinal cord was severed when he was shot, and we have been tracking Cooper's medical updates since he was life-flighted from Highland Park Hospital on Monday.

But we held back details earlier this week out of respect to his family – until we were publicly given the green light to share on Thursday.

Loizzi said Cooper was conscious Friday for the first time since he was sedated after the shooting, and has been removed from a ventilator, but is still in a great deal of pain.

"At this time, the doctors do not believe that he suffered any brain damage or cognitive impact from the shooting," Loizzi said in an email.

Cooper's mother - Dr. Keely Roberts, the superintendent for Zion Elementary School District 6 – was also shot and wounded. Cooper's twin brother, Luke, was injured by shrapnel.

Loizzi said, now that Cooper is conscious again, he has been asking to see Luke, and his dog, George.

We are also told doctors couldn't remove all of the shrapnel from Cooper's twin brother Luke's body. But Luke has been released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.

Their mom, Dr. Roberts, was seriously injured - shot twice in the foot and leg area. She has had several surgeries, but the family spokesperson said when she learned her son's spinal cord was severed, she demanded to be released Wednesday so she could be at his side.

"After she received her second surgery, and then she received news that Cooper's spinal cord had been severed, she told her doctors and nurses that they should either discharge her, or she'd walk out on her own," Loizzi said.

Dr. Roberts may still need more surgeries.

Dr. Roberts' husband, Jason, was at the parade but was not injured. Cooper's and Luke's four adult sisters – Payton, Ella, Grace, and Emily – did not attend the parade.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses. It's help they'll need for months moving forward.

Cooper loves sports and baseball in particular, and is a big Milwaukee Brewers fan, Loizzi said. The twins loved attending the parade.

The Zion Elementary School District board president issued a letter to parents reading in part:

"The District has received many offers of support from superintendents (active and retired) from throughout the region to assist us with short-term interim administrative assistance as we determine the best next steps as Dr. Roberts and her family take the time needed to heal from this devastating event. The Zion Elementary School District 6 Board of Education will have a special meeting early next week. We do not anticipate having additional information to share at that time. Moving forward, we will update our school community when we can.

"For seven years in Zion District 6 and other area school districts for many years prior, Dr. Roberts has done everything she can to support the needs of students and families in our community. Now, she and her family need our help and support. Please continue to keep the Roberts Family and all those impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts."

"They're devastated, but they are focusing all of their energy on Cooper," Loizzi said. "It sounds like Cooper got that part of her in him, because he's fighting as hard as he can."

Again, follow this link for the GoFundMe.

