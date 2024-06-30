Cooler temps remain tonight in Chicago; Beach Hazard statement extended until Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cool temperatures continue into the evening with lows in the 50s.

The National Weather Service has extended the Beach Hazard statement for waves of 4 to 6 feet until 7 a.m. Monday. Dangerous rip currents are likely.

High pressure builds overhead on Monday, bringing sunny skies and a cool flow off the lake. The high centers over our region, causing much lighter wind flow.

A warm and humid pattern builds on Tuesday, with thunder at times each day through Friday. Many dry hours are likely; however, a front will cross our area Tuesday night, drift northward Wednesday, and then stall over our area, touching off thunderstorms at times.

What to expect tonight

Clear and cool with a low of 57.

Sunny Monday ahead

Sunny skies with a high of 76. Cooler lakeside

Heat returning Tuesday

Building heat and humidity, A high of 86 with a storm chance

