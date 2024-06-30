Watch CBS News
Weather

Cooler temps remain tonight in Chicago; Beach Hazard statement extended until Monday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Clear skies, 50s for lows in Chicago
Clear skies, 50s for lows in Chicago 02:50

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cool temperatures continue into the evening with lows in the 50s. 

lows-tonight-630.png
CBS News Chicago

The National Weather Service has extended the Beach Hazard statement for waves of 4 to 6 feet until 7 a.m. Monday. Dangerous rip currents are likely.

high-swim-risk.png
CBS News Chicago
beach-hazard-warning-extended.png
CBS News Chicago

High pressure builds overhead on Monday, bringing sunny skies and a cool flow off the lake. The high centers over our region, causing much lighter wind flow.

highs-monday-630.png
CBS News Chicago

A warm and humid pattern builds on Tuesday, with thunder at times each day through Friday. Many dry hours are likely; however, a front will cross our area Tuesday night, drift northward Wednesday, and then stall over our area, touching off thunderstorms at times.

next-7-rain-chances.png
CBS News Chicago
4th-of-july-weather.png
CBS News Chicago

What to expect tonight

Clear and cool with a low of 57. 

Sunny Monday ahead

Sunny skies with a high of 76. Cooler lakeside

Heat returning Tuesday

Building heat and humidity, A high of 86 with a storm chance

7-day-evening.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.