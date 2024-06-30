Cooler temps remain tonight in Chicago; Beach Hazard statement extended until Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cool temperatures continue into the evening with lows in the 50s.
The National Weather Service has extended the Beach Hazard statement for waves of 4 to 6 feet until 7 a.m. Monday. Dangerous rip currents are likely.
High pressure builds overhead on Monday, bringing sunny skies and a cool flow off the lake. The high centers over our region, causing much lighter wind flow.
A warm and humid pattern builds on Tuesday, with thunder at times each day through Friday. Many dry hours are likely; however, a front will cross our area Tuesday night, drift northward Wednesday, and then stall over our area, touching off thunderstorms at times.
What to expect tonight
Clear and cool with a low of 57.
Sunny Monday ahead
Sunny skies with a high of 76. Cooler lakeside
Heat returning Tuesday
Building heat and humidity, A high of 86 with a storm chance