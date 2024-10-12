Cooler Saturday with late afternoon showers in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — More seasonable temperatures through the weekend, and with that comes some showers.
The first of two cold fronts has already crossed our area, and you can feel the cool change. The second front will bring a reinforcing shot of cool air and gusty northwest winds for Sunday.
We stay dry most of Saturday with clouds on the increase. Showers arrive later this afternoon, with some rumbles of thunder around sunset.
Sunday, windy conditions increase throughout the day. This will set up a favorable pattern for lake-effect rain showers in northwest Indiana Sunday night through Tuesday.
Nightly frost/freeze inland areas Monday night and Tuesday night.
What to expect for Saturday
Afternoon showers develop, breezy and cool. A high of 67.
Thunder chance by evening
Scattered showers with a low of 54.
Cooler on Sunday
Windy and cooler with a few showers. A high of 66.
Columbus Day forecast
Windy and wet with a high of 55.