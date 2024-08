Cooler day ahead with sunny skies in Chicago

Cooler day ahead with sunny skies in Chicago

Cooler day ahead with sunny skies in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cooler day is ahead in the Chicago area.

Tuesday's highs will be in the low 70s with sunny skies.

A high swim risk is in place for Lake Michigan beaches through the afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, waves reaching 4 to 8 feet are causing dangerous swimming and boating conditions.

Highs reach the 80s by the end of the week and then climb to the 90s for the weekend.