Cook County State's Attorney adds new support dog at Domestic Violence Courthouse

Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke on Monday swore in a special new member of her office.

Two-year-old golden retriever Ruthie placed her paw on an Illinois law manual as she was sworn in as a support dog for Burke's office. She will provide comfort and relieve stress for victims, witnesses, and staff at the Cook County Domestic Violence Courthouse.

Kim Laidlow, president and founder of Healing Hearts Comfort Dogs, which partnered with the state's attorney's office, said Ruthie is a perfect fit for the job.

"She had a bit of a rough start herself, and so it's only fitting that she now turns that around, and she is able to offer all of that love and support that she received to others that are experiencing trauma," Laidlow said.

Ruthie is the second support dog at the state's attorney's office. Hatty, a Labrador retriever, has provided support and comfort to more than 200 victrims and witnesses during trials and other hearings at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse since 2019.