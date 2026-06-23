Cook County Sheriff's Office launching "blue envelope" program to help police assist people with autism

A new initiative at the Cook County Sheriff's Office hopes to help people with autism communicate better with police.

The program provides blue envelopes to store driver's licenses, vehicle registrations, proof of insurance, and other important documents.

The envelope can also include contact information and other details that may help officers communicate more effectively.

Blue envelopes will be available for pickup at Cook County courthouses and other county locations. The envelopes are free and don't require any type of registration.

The Aurora Police Department implemented the program back in May.

"This initiative gives officers helpful information while also giving individuals and families peace of mind during interactions with law enforcement," Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a written release.