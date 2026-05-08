Aurora police launch "blue envelope" program to protect people with communication differences

The Aurora Police Department is taking steps to protect community members with autism or other communication differences.

According to the police department, the program provides blue envelopes to store driver's licenses, vehicle registrations, proof of insurance, and other important documents.

The envelope can also include contact information and other details that may help officers communicate more effectively.

"This initiative gives officers helpful information while also giving individuals and families peace of mind during interactions with law enforcement," Chief Matt Thomas said in a written release.

The department said blue envelopes are available for free at 1200 E. Indian Trail.