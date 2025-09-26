Cook County property tax relief program offers $15 million in assistance; you just have to apply

Beginning Monday, homeowners in Cook County can apply for a chunk of $15 million as part of a property tax relief program.

Under the direction of the Cook County Bureau of Economic Development, eligible homeowners will get $1,000 each.

To qualify, your income has to be at or below the Cook County Area Median Income for your household size, which is $84,000 for a single person and $119,900 for a family of four, and you must have experienced a property tax bill increase of at least 50% between 2021 and 2023.

Cook County officials said if your property bill went from $0 to any non-zero amount the following year, you meet that requirement.

"My property taxes have skyrocketed, and values have not," said homeowner Kathy Mailes, who lives in Park Forest.

Park Forest economic and planning director Sandra Zoellner said 90% of Park Forest residents qualify for the program.

"If everyone in Park Forest that qualified receives it, that would be $2.3 million just coming to the village of Park Forest residents," she said.

While the fund is a help, Zoellner said the village has been advocated for property tax reform for the last five years.

"Unfortunately it's a one-time event and it only may fix the issue for the 15,000 residents across Cook County this year, but we're looking for long-term remedies," she said.



The Cook County Board of Commissioners said homeowners who are eligible will be able to apply for the program on Monay, Sept 29. To see the full list of qualifying incomes, find out more information about the program and apply, click here.