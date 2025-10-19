Cook County warns of possible measles exposure at Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital

Cook County health officials are warning about a possible measles exposure at Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital last week.

The Cook County Department of Public Health said an unvaccinated child with measles passed through the main hospital lobby on Monday, and went past Suite 1010 in the hospital's surgical and procedural services area on their way to outpatient testing.

The virus can linger in the air for two hours after someone with an active infection leaves the area. Anyone who visited the hospital's lobby, Suite 1010, or the outpatient testing areas between 4:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Monday might have been exposed to measles.

Officials said anyone who might have been exposed to measles should check with their healthcare provider if they are not certain about their vaccination status.

If anyone who might have been exposed develops symptoms – such as rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes – they should call a medical provider before going to the doctor's office or emergency room for evaluation to make sure special arrangements can be made to prevent further exposures.

Measles symptoms can appear up to 21 days after being exposed to the virus. The rash usually begins on the face and spreads to the trunk. A person is generally contagious starting four days before and continuing through four days after the onset of a rash. Complications from measles can lead to pneumonia, seizures, hearing loss, life-long brain damage and death.

Unvaccinated people who do not have a healthcare provider are encouraged to contact Cook County Health at 312-864-1111 to schedule a vaccination appointment or reach out to a federally-qualified health center.

The Chicago Department of Public Health offers free MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccinations for anyone who needs them, regardless of insurance status, at clinics throughout the city. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is highly encouraged. Create an account and register for an appointment at getvaxchi.chicago.gov or by calling a clinic.