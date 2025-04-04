Watch CBS News
Cook County releases interactive 2025 highway construction project map

By
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

CBS Chicago

A new interactive map might help Cook County drivers avoid road construction and get around the Chicago area faster this summer.

The Cook County Department of Transportation released its 2025 highway construction project map, showing all construction projects underway or scheduled to start this year in the Cook County suburbs.

Users can click around the map, or enter an address to find the projects in the area.

The map also gives detailed information on each project. 

