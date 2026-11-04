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Cook County Health offering free flu, COIVD vaccines ahead of holiday season

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Cook County Public Health is offering free flu and COVID vaccines ahead of the holiday season. 

Free vaccines will be available for people who are uninsured or on Medicaid, "regardless of immigration status." Anyone interested can find a partnering organization or clinic on the Cook County website

Most available clinics are held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clinics will be held throughout the city and suburbs. Organizations interested in hosting a clinic can apply here

County health officials said while flu activity has been low, indicators show higher cases than this time last year. COVID-19 activity currently remains minimal, health officials confirmed. 

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