Cook County Health offering free flu, COIVD vaccines ahead of holiday season

Cook County Public Health is offering free flu and COVID vaccines ahead of the holiday season.

Free vaccines will be available for people who are uninsured or on Medicaid, "regardless of immigration status." Anyone interested can find a partnering organization or clinic on the Cook County website.

Most available clinics are held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clinics will be held throughout the city and suburbs. Organizations interested in hosting a clinic can apply here.

County health officials said while flu activity has been low, indicators show higher cases than this time last year. COVID-19 activity currently remains minimal, health officials confirmed.