Cook County residents can apply for $500 monthly checks through guaranteed income pilot program

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.

The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.

One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.

The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.

More information about the program can be found here

