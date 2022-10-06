Cook County residents can apply for $500 monthly checks through guaranteed income pilot program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.
The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.
One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.
The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.
More information about the program can be found here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.