Cook County offering free lead removal, home repair services to suburban residents

Cook County is offering free lead removal and home repairs to suburban residents as part of their new Lead-Safe Cook County campaign.

Qualified homeowners and renters can apply for the program, which may include a lead inspection, painting, window replacement, flooring, drywall and soil remediation. To qualify, your home or rental must have been built before 1978, when lead paint was banned.



Families also need to meet an income requirement of less than 120% of the Area Median Income and have a child under the age of six who either live in or frequently visits the home in question.

County officials said two-thirds of suburban homes were built before 1978, meaning residents face some of the highest risks for lead exposure.

To learn more about the program and apply, visit Lead-SafeCookCounty.com.