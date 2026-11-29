The office of the Cook County Circuit Court clerk was hit with a service disruption this holiday weekend following a cybersecurity incident on Thanksgiving Day.

The office said Sunday that it was experiencing a disruption affecting its CCC Portal and Enterprise Justice (formerly Odyssey) software.

The office will transfer to paper-only operations beginning Monday to keep essential court services running. Litigants, attorneys, and members of the public may submit filings in person at any Cook County courthouse during regular business hours, and all court hearings will go on as planned, the office said.

However, because intake, docketing and records requests will have to be processed manually as long as the systems are down, wait times will likely be longer for anyone using the court system, and processing will be delayed.

The office is working with its Management Information Systems team and its external partners to investigate what happened. The office said there is no indication that anyone's personal information was compromised in the cybersecurity incident.

"We understand the inconvenience this disruption may cause and are committed to maintaining essential services for the public while our teams work to restore full system functionality," Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Mariyana T. Spyropoulos said in a news release. "We appreciate the patience and cooperation of court users as we navigate this temporary outage."

The Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County handles and maintains all court records, records court proceedings and determinations, and collects fines and fees for the Cook County court system.