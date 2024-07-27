Contractor hurt, 4 displaced after fire, small explosion on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A contractor was hurt Saturday morning after a fire and small explosion broke out inside a basement on the city's North Side.

Chicago police said it happened around 11:30 a.m. while construction workers were on the scene working in the 1600 block of West Winona Street in the Ravenswood neighborhood.

One man who was a worker was taken to Stroger in critical condition. The age of the worker was not released.

No other injuries were reported. The fire has since been struck out.

Four people have been displaced as a result.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.