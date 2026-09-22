Chicago police issue alert after 14 work vehicles burglarized across city

Chicago police issued an alert on Tuesday after 14 burglaries involving construction and contractor vehicles were reported this month.

They happened during the early morning and morning hours in the Chicago Loop, West Loop, and Near South Side neighborhoods, according to CPD.

In each incident, CPD says two to four men broke into locked cargo or work vans parked on the street or in paid parking lots and garages and took construction/contractor tools from inside.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

700 block of South Dearborn Street on Sept. 4 at 3:18 a.m. ( Chicago Loop)

0-100 block of South Wacker Drive on Sept. 5 at 6:20 a.m. ( Chicago Loop)

100 block of North Franklin Street on Sept. 5 at 6:30 a.m. ( Chicago Loop)

300 block of South Wabash Avenue on Sept. 9 at 6:15 a.m. ( Chicago Loop)

100 block of South Wacker Drive on Sept. 9 at 6:52 a.m. ( Chicago Loop)

300 block of South Jefferson Street on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. ( West Loop)

300 block of West Randolph Street on Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m. ( Chicago Loop)

500 block of South Wabash Avenue on Sept. 16 at 8 a.m. ( Chicago Loop)

0-100 block of East Harrison Street on Sept. 16 at 8 a.m. ( Chicago Loop)

300 block of South Wacker Drive on Sept. 17 at 6 a.m. ( Chicago Loop)

500 block of West Randolph Street on Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. ( West Loop)

1500 block of South Prairie Avenue on Sept. 17 at 10:40 a.m. (Near South Side)

100 block of West Monroe Street on Sept. 18 at 6:40 a.m. ( Chicago Loop)

400 block of South Franklin Street on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

Police had only a vague description of the suspects, saying they were between 17 and 25 years old and wore black hoodies and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P263032.