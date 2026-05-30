String of construction site burglaries on Chicago's South Side prompts police warning

A string of construction site burglaries on Chicago's South Side has prompted an alert from police.

Chicago police said a group has targeted multiple construction sites in Chicago's Back of the Yards and Canaryville neighborhoods between May 27 to May 28.

Police said during the burglaries, police said the group cut fences to the sites and then cut locks on vehicles and trailers to remove tools and equipment.

The burgalries took place at the following locations:

• 1900 block of West 43rd Street between May 27, 2026 at 6 p.m. and May 28, 2026 at 5 a.m.

• 2000 block of West 43rd Street on May 28, 2026 at 1 a.m.

• 5100 block of South Oakley Avenue on May 29, 2026 between 2:30 a.m. and 3:44 a.m.

• 4100 block of South Emerald Ave on May 29, 2026 at 4 a.m.

Police said the group was driving a white GMC Savana with no license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.