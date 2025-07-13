Health journalist Connie Bennett shares tips to help dieters get back on track in new book

At some point, dieters have faced the moment when they're doing well, but then, they blow it.

It can be difficult to get back on track, but health journalist Connie Bennett has some tips to help bounce back.

In her new book, I Blew My Diet! Now What?, she shares proven ways to help lose those pounds, including a 21-day plan, focusing on mindset, and recognizing the challenges that can get you off track.

Connie Bennett

Bennett, a former carb addict, gives insight into why she says 21 days is the key to dieting success.

"There has been some very interesting research about the power of 21 days, now they've shown it to be longer, but really, once you get in the groove and you repeat a pattern over and over again, you help to create a new, healthier pattern," she said.

Bennett said four big triggers can contribute to someone ditching their diet.

"Heartbreak bingeing. What difficult situation after you've split up or divorce a love one, so I call it divorce devouring or break up bingeing. If you're a caregiver, it could be caregiving chomping, and there's also a type of eating that you do when you've experienced trauma, and I call it comfort crunching."

According to Bennett, by identifying what is contributing to bad eating, dieters can learn how to stop.

She said having a positive mindset is also key.

"If you have this positive mindset, kind of moving you along, you just stand a better chance of succeeding, and I uncovered some fascinating research that showed if you approach it with a can control approach. You can control," she said.

The book, I Blew My Diet? Now What?" The Easy, Proven 21-Day Plan to Drop Pounds & Bounce Back Boldly, is available now.