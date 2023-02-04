1 person killed in condominium fire in Palatine

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) – Fire crews are investigating after a condominium caught fire in Palatine Saturday morning.

The fire happened at the residence, located at 245 N. Smith St. around 6:37 a.m.

Arriving crews from the Palatine Fire Department reported smoke and fire coming from a second-story window.

Firefighters attempted to make a rescue from the second-floor window while others worked to extinguish the fire. Additional searches of the other five units in the building for residents and fire extension were also conducted.

The fire was declared under control at 7:10 a.m. in the unit. Fire officials confirmed one person died as a result of the fire.

The age and gender of the victim were not available.

No other injuries were reported, and no damage was done to the other units.

There was a working smoke detector inside the residence at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Palatine Fire Department also reminds the public to have working smoke detectors in their homes.